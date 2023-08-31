Lattice Named 2023 HPE Cyber Security Supplier of the Year Award Winner

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has received the 2023 Cyber Security Supplier of the Year Award from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This award recognizes companies who provide outstanding performance and leadership to effectively implement cybersecurity controls, risk, and incident management aligned with HPE cybersecurity strategies as well as designing and delivering high quality, reliable, and sustainably produced products, services, and solutions to enable HPE to provide a superior customer experience.





“At Lattice, we pride ourselves on partnering closely with our customers to help them achieve their design goals by making it easy to integrate strong firmware security and cyber resiliency into their applications and systems with our solutions and services,” said Rod Kath, Vice President of Sales, Americas at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are grateful to HPE for recognizing us with this prestigious award and look forward to continuing to build on the strongly collaborative relationship between our companies to further our shared future success.”

“We believe Lattice Semiconductor’s strong firmware security and cyber resiliency solutions has set a commendable example for others in the industry to follow,” said Mark Bakker, EVP and General Manager, Global Operations at HPE. “We are thankful for Lattice’s ongoing collaboration and partnership, and it is our pleasure to celebrate them and their many contributions to HPE’s success.”

