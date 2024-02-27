Lattice Extends ORAN Solution Stack with Integrated 5G Small Cell Bridging Capabilities Enabling Next Gen Wireless Infrastructure

— Adds efficient PCIe® to JESD interface bridge to enable low power acceleration for 5G datapath applications —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5G—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its latest updates of the Lattice ORAN™ solution stack, enabling integrated 5G small cells with low power and flexible bridging capabilities. With the new updates, Lattice introduced a new 5G datapath reference design for outdoor integrated radio applications to help customers advance their next gen wireless infrastructure for smart factories, smart cities, smart cars, and more.





“The growing 5G small cell market is fueling a need for programmable, low power, and low latency solutions,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “The latest Lattice ORAN solution stack incorporates important new features and capabilities to help telecom customers create and rapidly deploy secure, power efficient, and performance-optimized 5G small cell solutions that can easily adapt as standards continue to evolve.”

The Lattice ORAN solution stack is designed to accelerate the deployment of secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) systems and applications. The latest Lattice ORAN solution stack (version 1.2) adds the following features and capabilities:

PCIe ® Gen3 x4 to JESD204B x4 interface bridging

Gen3 x4 to JESD204B x4 interface bridging 4T4R supporting 100 MHz IBW (Instantaneous Bandwidth)/OBW (Occupied Bandwidth) on mid-power RF (Radio Frequency) amplifier

A new 5G datapath reference design for outdoor integrated radio applications, compliant with O-RAN Option 0 split

See Live Demonstrations at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024

The latest Lattice ORAN solution stack enabling 5G small cell, ORAN designs, security and timing solutions, post quantum crypto, and hardware security capabilities will be on display with Lattice ecosystem partners at Mobile World Congress to be held Feb. 26-29, 2024 in Barcelona. Visit Lattice’s exhibit at the Fira Gran Via, Hall 3, Room #3O40MR to experience and discover innovative low power FPGA solutions.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

