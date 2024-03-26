Home Business Wire Lattice Automate Named 2024 BIG AI Excellence Award Winner
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AILattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its Lattice Automate™ solution stack has been named a 2024 BIG AI Excellence Award winner for enabling accelerated development of smart Industrial automation systems based on Lattice’s easy-to-use, low power programmable solutions.


“With Industry 4.0 revolutionizing manufacturing with artificial intelligence, the demand for secure, flexible, and reliable solutions will continue to increase across a variety of Edge Industrial applications,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. “We thank The Business Intelligence Group for recognizing the Lattice Automate solution stack and our commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation with low power, highly reliable, and secure smart factory solutions.”

“Artificial Intelligence is now playing a more important role in our lives,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are truly honored to recognize Lattice Semiconductor with this prestigious award for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their innovative AI applications. Congratulations to the entire team!”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Winners are chosen by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

