Lattice Advances Industrial Automation at the Edge with Latest Solution Stack Updates

‒ Accelerating smart factory applications with industry standard compliant, AI-based machine vision and automation capabilities ‒

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ComputerVision—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the latest updates to the Lattice Automate™ and Lattice sensAI™ solution stacks that equip customers with new factory automation and industrial machine vision capabilities. Running on low power Lattice FPGAs, both solution stacks enable efficient, flexible, and secure Industrial application development without sacrificing power and size.

Enabling OPC-UA (Open Platform Communications – Unified Architecture) and TSN (Time Sensitive Networking), Lattice Automate (v 3.0) now includes:

An updated IP library with RISC-V® freeRTOS (Real-Time Operating System), UPD hardware acceleration, and PCIe® DMA support

Expanded design tools and reference designs with freeRTOS software stacks, Single Wire Aggregation, cloud communication, and freeRTOS OPC-UA

Accelerating high-performance machine vision AI solutions, the latest Lattice sensAI (v 6.0) includes support for:

Faster performance on video stream analysis on reference designs

Expanded machine vision demos including barcode detection and reading

Upgraded accelerator engine supporting OpenCV and standard machine learning (ML) training platforms

(ML) training platforms Updated compiler tool and Lattice sensAI Studio to support new AI acceleration engines

and Lattice sensAI Studio to support new AI acceleration engines Updated Glance by Mirametrix® computer vision software (v 10.0) with a revamped user interface, camera features, external user interface (UI) mode, and improved low power FPGA support

These latest solution stack updates and other technology demonstrations will be in full display at the Lattice Semiconductor booth at embedded world 2023 (Hall 4, booth #528). More information on Lattice’s exhibition plan for the show can be found here.

