Latest PlayStation Showcase Is a Celebration of Gaming Innovation and Legacy, With Numerous Game Reveals, First Details on Project Q Device, and an Extended Look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The digital program featured new entries in iconic gaming franchises, bold original IP, including projects from PlayStation Studios and Bungie, major updates for upcoming releases, and more.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today delighted fans with a PlayStation Showcase packed with exciting content and impressive new game reveals. Representing a wide range of gameplay genres and artistic visions, the show’s array of new and upcoming PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC titles reaffirmed SIE’s commitment to the quality and breadth of its catalog. The software lineup paid tribute to gaming’s rich history as well, featuring iconic game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, and sequels to fan favorites like Dragon’s Dogma, Alan Wake and Arizona Sunshine. The Showcase also offered the first look at the new Project Q device for playing PS5 games via Remote Play and PlayStation’s first official wireless earbuds.

Already known for its deep library of narrative-driven single-player titles, PlayStation Studios today unveiled a first look at three ambitious new multiplayer projects for PlayStation 5 and PC: Fairgame$ from Haven Studios, as well as Concord from Firewalk Studios (launching in 2024). Meanwhile, Arrowhead Game Studios took gamers back to a beloved cooperative sci-fi shooter world with Helldivers 2, releasing this year. In addition, Bungie, who became a part of SIE in July 2022, announced a new game – Marathon – a sci-fi extraction shooter and the first entirely new Bungie project in a decade. The studio also unveiled the next major expansion for Destiny 2, titled The Final Shape, which will be the epic conclusion of Destiny’s decade-long Light & Darkness saga.

The Showcase also boasted an array of reveals from the industry’s most celebrated third-party publishers such as Capcom, EA, Konami, Square Enix, and others, plus beloved indies like Dreamlit Games, Devolver Digital, Giant Squid, Kepler Interactive and more. Fans also got major updates for highly anticipated titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI. Strong developer support for PlayStation VR2 continues, with a surprise launch for the global phenomenon Beat Saber, plus announcements for Synapse, Arizona Sunshine 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, and Crossfire: Sierra Squad.

The show culminated with a new in-depth preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the hotly-anticipated action blockbuster from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5 this fall. The breathtaking new footage highlighted the game’s richer, more detailed environments, and demonstrated how players can seamlessly switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they master unique skills and face off against exciting new villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Lizard.

In addition to highlighting its robust software roadmap, SIE also announced Project Q, a dedicated device launching later this year that enables you to play any compatible1 game installed on your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi2. With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60fps, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you’re away from your TV. All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, are featured on the device3.

PlayStation’s first-ever official wireless earbuds were also revealed, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth. Launching later this year, the earbuds will feature new wireless technology developed by SIE, and will deliver lossless audio with low latency for a high-quality audio experience. Additional details about both accessories will be announced in the coming months.

“Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE. “It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit. We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile, and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed.”

For more information, please visit: https://blog.playstation.com

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR2, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

“PlayStation” and “PS5” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 Games that require a VR headset (PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2) or additional peripherals (other than a DUALSHOCK 4, DualSense, or DualSense Edge wireless controller) are not compatible. Games that must be streamed on PS5 using a PS Plus Premium membership are not compatible. 2 Device requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PlayStation 5 console and a PlayStation Network account are required. 3 Haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features are only available when those features are supported by the game being played.

Contacts

Aram Jabbari



Aram.jabbari@sony.com