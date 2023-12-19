Latest KIOXIA SSDs Achieve PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 Compliance

KIOXIA CM7 Series, CD8P Series NVMe Drives Deliver High Performance and Reliability for Enterprise and Cloud Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale—KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its CM7 Series and CD8P Series NVM ExpressTM (NVMeTM) SSDs have passed certification testing for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 specification and NVMe 2.0 specification compliance.









Developed by PCI-SIG®, the PCIe 5.0 interface specification is an upgrade that enables twice the data transfer speed and bandwidth versus the PCIe 4.0 specification – up to 14,000 Megabyte/s read throughput for a x4 lane SSD. PCIe 5.0 tests were conducted at PCI-SIG compliance workshops against PCI-SIG maintained systems, along with other leading manufacturers of PCIe products.

KIOXIA CM7 Series and CD8P Series drives can now be found on the PCI-SIG Integrator’s List. Achieving compliance certification during these workshops assures users that KIOXIA drives meet the rigorous PCIe 5.0 specification requirements.

KIOXIA CM7 Series and CD8P Series drives have been added to The University of New Hampshire® InterOperability Laboratory’s (UNH-IOL) official Integrator’s List. In order to be considered for inclusion on the list, technologies must undergo conformance testing performed by the UNH-IOL through laboratory tests or during an NVMe plugfest. Successful completion of this testing provides a level of assurance that the product being tested will function properly in NVMe enabled systems and NVM Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oFTM) environments.

“Rigorous testing processes give users confidence in the products they deploy in their data centers,” said Kerry Munson, Operations Manager, Datacenter Technologies for UNH-IOL. “KIOXIA NVMe SSDs have passed the stringent testing requirements that the UNH-IOL demands in order to be included in our NVMe Integrator’s List.”

KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise SSDs are available in 2.5-inch and E3.S form factors in read-intensive and mixed-use endurances, with capacities up to 30.72 terabytes (TB) (2.5-inch only). The company’s CD8P Series data center SSDs come in 2.5-inch and E3.S form factors in read-intensive and mixed-use endurances, with capacities up to 30.72TB (2.5-inch only).

“NVMe and PCIe technologies are the present and future of SSDs for personal and data center use,” said Maulik Sompura, senior director of product marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. “At KIOXIA, we are always looking to bring cutting-edge drives that utilize new performance-maximizing standards to market. Compliance with the PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications is critical to ensure our products deliver as promised.”

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2023 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions.

The NVMe and NVMe-oF word marks are registered or unregistered trademark or service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

PCI-SIG and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

University of New Hampshire is a registered trademark of University of New Hampshire.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Dena Jacobson



Lages & Associates



Tel: (949) 453-8080



dena@lages.com

Company Contact:

Mia Cool



KIOXIA America, Inc.



Tel: (408) 526-3087



mia.cool@kioxia.com