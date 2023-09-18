Lateral Link Introduces haistack.ai: Advanced Legal Recruitment Optimizing Revenue

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforLaw–Amid the backdrop of 6,080 lateral associate moves within the Am Law 200 firms in the past year, the urgent necessity for timely, impactful recruitment strategies becomes evident. Lateral Link proudly presents haistack.ai, an advanced AI-driven platform designed to redefine the speed and efficiency of the legal recruitment process.





The latent revenue potential lost to current vacancies in junior to senior associate roles at top-tier law firms underscores the critical importance of swift and precise recruitment:

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP : Based on their current vacancies across various associate levels, the firm stands to lose an approximate total of $4.83 million over a 90-day period.

: Based on their current vacancies across various associate levels, the firm stands to lose an approximate total of $4.83 million over a 90-day period. Kirkland & Ellis LLP : With their present vacancies, the potential 90-day revenue deficit looms around $7.8 million.

: With their present vacancies, the potential 90-day revenue deficit looms around $7.8 million. Sidley Austin LLP: Current vacancies at this firm indicate an estimated 90-day loss nearing $7.57 million.

Michael Allen, CEO of Lateral Link, commented, “haistack.ai is more than just a recruitment tool. It’s strategically designed as a revenue recuperation mechanism, ensuring that every filled position directly correlates to heightened profitability.”

Michael Heise, CTO, added, “The power of haistack.ai lies in its adaptive AI capabilities. By weaving Lateral Link’s vast industry knowledge with our state-of-the-art technology, we’ve created a platform that evolves and learns, guaranteeing consistently superior candidate matches.”

Delving into haistack.ai

Data Aggregation : Fortified by Lateral Link’s profound industry insight, haistack.ai amasses a diverse range of data on attorneys, firms, and job postings. This data, meticulously enriched with premier legal insights and information, consolidates to form the industry’s most precise and comprehensive legal recruitment database.

: Fortified by Lateral Link’s profound industry insight, haistack.ai amasses a diverse range of data on attorneys, firms, and job postings. This data, meticulously enriched with premier legal insights and information, consolidates to form the industry’s most precise and comprehensive legal recruitment database. Data Access : haistack.ai offers users a gateway to a continuously updated and refined data repository. It allows for the visualization of intricate connections between candidates and firms, thus facilitating targeted outreach and ensuring optimal candidate-firm alignment.

: haistack.ai offers users a gateway to a continuously updated and refined data repository. It allows for the visualization of intricate connections between candidates and firms, thus facilitating targeted outreach and ensuring optimal candidate-firm alignment. Machine Learning : Rooted in data and bolstered by the cumulative intelligence from Lateral Link’s years in the industry, our platform transcends conventional matching. It employs Machine Learning to discern patterns, predicting successful candidate placements with each iterative cycle, further sharpening its precision.

: Rooted in data and bolstered by the cumulative intelligence from Lateral Link’s years in the industry, our platform transcends conventional matching. It employs Machine Learning to discern patterns, predicting successful candidate placements with each iterative cycle, further sharpening its precision. Results: Beyond just identifying the best candidates, haistack.ai elucidates the data-driven rationale behind each recommendation. Experience the merger of precision and transparency in legal recruitment, supercharged by Lateral Link’s vast industry expertise.

Ready to Unlock a New Paradigm in Legal Recruitment?

Join the forward-thinking firms that are embracing haistack.ai’s unmatched capabilities. Transform your firm’s recruitment strategies, reclaim lost revenue, and heighten profitability. Dive into the future of legal recruitment. Visit haistack.ai or contact us directly for an exclusive demonstration.

Contacts

Sako Adajian, Marketing & Brand Manager, haistack.ai



sadajian@laterallink.com

213.268.3378