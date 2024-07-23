Later May Be Too Late for Mom or Dad: Assistance Now Smartwatch and App to Keep our Elderly Safe

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assistance Now, a provider of safety wear for seniors and disabled persons, is releasing The Mobli, a safety smartwatch that monitors safety and well-being. Loved ones can easily view vitals, daily activity, medications taken, location and an easy push to talk feature with no need to fuss with buttons or software on the watch. The Mobli includes a proprietary software called “FallSoft” which helps predict falls using AI and advanced algorithms. Samsung’s state-of-the-art electronics and ATT’s 4G LTE reliability were chosen for maximum performance and reliability.









Nick Payzant, Founder and CEO, said, “Leveraging technology to assist our most vulnerable helps tremendously in today’s environment where our elders want to live at home, are often alone and families are working more than ever, limiting time to spend with Mom or Dad.” The Assistance Now Mobli safety smartwatch is paired with a powerful app for both Android and IOS. The app monitors falls, medications, activity, heart rate parameters, movement, and location – all while being in a safe environment at home. Alerts are emitted to a Care Manager or family members, should a loved one call for help, fall, miss a medication or experience an unusual change in vitals. Additionally, the watch and mobile app include functionality to get groceries, transportation, professional caregivers or advice with a nurse or doctor at the touch of a button.

MONITOR NOW

Supervise the well-being of the wearer from your IOS or Android mobile device. The Mobli smartwatch is paired with a powerful app. The app monitors heart rate, activity/movement, location and medications taken to ensure your loved one is always in the safe zone. There are two monitoring options: Family Monitoring, where family members or friends are added as first responders to receive the call if there is an emergency; and Professional Monitoring, where a professional will respond to the call and triage accordingly.

KNOW NOW

Assistance Now is equipped with fall detection and a heart rate monitor. Alerts will inform you immediately should your loved one send out an SOS, fall, skip medication, unusual/low activity or experience an unusual change in heart rate.

TALK NOW

The smartwatch is also a phone! An easy to manage red button on the Mobli enables the wearer to alert their contact list with a single touch so you can talk now. Should a fall disable the wearer from pressing the button, fall detection alerts the wearer’s primary contact or our call center instead.

Assistance Now, located in Irvine, CA, is a technology and services company, providing senior safety products and services for the elderly and disabled.

Contacts

Nick Payzant | Assistance Now



Phone: 949-637-2071



npayzant@assistancenow.com