Latch, Soon to be Door.com, Announces Access Control for Storage Units, Further Expanding Latch Smart Access Throughout Multi-Unit Buildings

With a pilot underway in St. Louis, the company is on a mission to enable automated, 24/7 mobile access for residents and building operators in every part of a building

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Latch, Inc., soon to be rebranded to Door.com, today announced its newest access control solution designed specifically for storage areas in multi-family buildings. The first pilot of the new solution is underway at AHM Group’s Draper Building in the company’s new home city of St. Louis. With the Latch C2 smart keyless deadbolt and the Latch app, residents and building operators alike will benefit from Latch’s smart access and flexible unlock methods in even more places throughout the building, delivering a seamless access control solution.





“Our vision is to make it easier for our customers to deliver the best resident experience and use Latch access control and building management solutions throughout their buildings,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Doorman. “Many multi-family buildings have storage areas that are still secured with padlocks or manual locks, making them harder to manage and access. I’m proud of our company, including our growing team of 30 employees in St. Louis, for continuing to push the boundaries of what Latch can do for our customers and their residents.”

“We’re excited Latch’s headquarters is nearby so we can continue to work closely with their team on innovative access control solutions for multifamily buildings,” said Robert Maltby, Managing Principal/Partner, AHM Group. “Additional storage spaces for residents are an income driver for us; however, they have historically been difficult to manage. We are thrilled to be the first to leverage Latch’s technology in our storage areas, and throughout the building, to deliver an exceptional, seamless experience for our many residents here in St. Louis.”

The Latch C2’s streamlined, three-piece, modular design simplifies installation, either new construction or retrofit, and does not require any extra wiring or infrastructure, resulting in lower upfront costs and fewer logistical headaches for both owners and installers. And with the Latch software subscription, the C2 can be used with all the features of the Latch App and Mission Control. Latch locks for storage areas, including the C2, are expected to be available in the first half of 2024. For sales support, email sales@door.com or Head of Sales Chris Peckham at chris@door.com.

About Latch, Inc.



Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit www.latch.com.

About Door.com



Door.com, launching in 2024, is on a mission to unlock the potential of the Honest Day’s Worker—the proud builders and service providers that deliver critical services such as housing, property management, transportation, cleaning, and dog walking. Every Honest Day’s Worker deserves technology and products that enable them to deliver best-in-class experiences, while getting the most economic benefit from their hard work. With a platform that puts service providers in control of their businesses on their terms, from scheduling to invoicing, Door.com is here to serve the ones who serve us all. The Door.com team wakes up every day to fight, build, and invent to make the Honest Day’s Worker’s life easier; and they won’t stop until they do. Visit www.Door.com to learn more.

