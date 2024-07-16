LatAm Partners Launches Marketplace to Help Businesses Discover and Engage With Top Latin American Software Firms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connect33, a consulting firm focused on helping companies build software engineering teams in Latin America (LatAm), announced the official launch of LatamPartners.io, an exclusive marketplace for helping businesses discover and engage with LatAm’s top software development companies.





In building the platform, the company researched over 400 software companies across Latin America, analyzing teams’ leadership, engineer headcount, tech stack, and US client experience. From there, the company selected 15 firms with ample US experience across a wide range of industries to go to market. The marketplace launch comes at a time when the demand for LatAm software engineering talent has soared amongst US companies with tech players like Google, Lyft, Zillow, Etsy, Stripe, C3.AI, and others having recently built engineering hubs in the region.

“LatAm Partners is the evolution of an idea developed five years ago while building Terminal’s engineering team in Guadalajara, Mexico. Since then, many talent marketplaces connecting businesses to LatAm software engineers have emerged. As a result, the market has become inundated with solutions, leaving buyers feeling overwhelmed and misled about the ease of building and managing remote engineering teams. We aim to help companies save valuable recruiting time by connecting them with high-quality, ready-to-start teams that check all the boxes on industry and technical expertise, time-zone alignment, and US client experience,” said Juan Pablo Chapa, Founder of LatAm Partners.

LatAm Partners’ marketplace and match-making service aims to do two things: 1. Provide buyers with a self-navigated, digital buying experience with vetted and trustworthy partners, and 2. Support top software partners by showcasing and connecting them with future clients.

The company currently has 15 partners in five countries: Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, and Colombia, and it is continuing to onboard new partners. To learn more about LatAm Partners and discover top Latin American software development companies, please visit LatamPartners.io.

About LatAm Partners

LatAm Partners, a Connect33 company, is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has additional offices in Monterrey, Mexico. The company is backed by seasoned technologists from Latin America with over 20 combined years of experience building software teams in the region.

Connect33 LLC. is a consulting firm focused on helping companies build software engineering teams in Latin America. The client list includes Bain & Company, AtriumAI, phdata, CodersLink, and more.

Contacts

contact@latampartners.io