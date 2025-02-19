LastPass Strengthens Channel Support with Significant Partner Program Updates and a New MSP Admin Console

LastPass now further empowers partners to enhance their security offerings, drive revenue growth, and strengthen customer relationships

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leading identity and password manager, today announced significant enhancements to its Partner Program, designed to make it easier than ever for partners to sell and support LastPass solutions. These updates simplify processes, provide more robust tools, and deliver clear benefits, enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Resellers, Distributors, Technology Alliance Partners, and Cloud Marketplaces to achieve sustainable growth, unlock additional revenue opportunities, and build stronger, long-lasting customer relationships.

Highlights include:

Improved MSP Admin Experience: Enhanced reporting capabilities help streamline invoices, supports prorated billing, and enables MSPs to generate executive summary reports, showcasing product adoption, security scores, and return on investment (ROI) to client stakeholders.

Enhanced reporting capabilities help streamline invoices, supports prorated billing, and enables MSPs to generate executive summary reports, showcasing product adoption, security scores, and return on investment (ROI) to client stakeholders. Centralized Partner Portal : A one-stop hub for training, support, marketing resources, case management, benefit tracking, and attainment. The Portal improves partner enablement by offering easy access to essential tools and resources.

: A one-stop hub for training, support, marketing resources, case management, benefit tracking, and attainment. The Portal improves partner enablement by offering easy access to essential tools and resources. Optimized Partner Pillars: Clear and enforceable benefits, standardized discounts at deal registration, and seamless integration with the new Partner Portal ensure a consistent and transparent experience for partners across all tiers.

These enhancements reflect a commitment to driving growth, delivering product innovations, and providing strong support to the partner community. Led by channel veteran Jessica Couto, the LastPass Partner Program has seen remarkable growth, with the LastPass Partner Team growing by over 260% globally.

“We understand that partners need straightforward and affordable solutions to help their customers enhance security and efficiency in password management,” said Couto, Vice President of Global Channel & Alliances at LastPass. “Our enhanced Partner Program is designed to remove complexities, making it simple for partners to deliver impactful solutions that address real points. By providing high-margin opportunities, streamlined tools, and dedicated support, we are enabling partners to grow their businesses while delivering the trusted security their customers expect.”

The LastPass Partner Program empowers partners worldwide to deliver secure, seamless, and efficient password and identity management to their customers. The Program helps partners of all sizes and technical requirements to grow and generate revenue with an easy-to-adopt security and collaboration solution.

“Our partners want to offer their customers comprehensive password management that easily and reliably enhances their security, allows security teams to focus on other time intensive security tasks, and is convenient enough for end users that their day-to-day work isn’t interrupted by password logins,” said Sarah Geary, Chief Commercial Officer at Distology. “LastPass features such as the admin console streamline the management of hundreds of client users across thousands of customer accounts. It easily integrates with customers’ environments, seamlessly enhancing their daily productivity – providing channel partners with the perfect product to add to their security portfolio.”

The MSP Opportunity with Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

The launch of this enhanced Partner Program comes at a time when the demand for managed security services is on the rise. According to a January 2025 study conducted by analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), 77% of small businesses plan to increase their use of managed service providers over the next 12-24 months, with 59% specifically seeking third-party providers for cloud security.

"Small and mid-sized businesses are grappling with increasingly complex password and access management challenges, and MSPs supporting them are focusing on solutions that balance security with convenience and collaboration," said Todd Thiemann, Senior Analyst at ESG. "LastPass addresses this need with its new centralized MSP admin console and comprehensive go-to-market program that boosts business security and efficiency while driving growth for MSP partners."

Recognized as the top-rated password manager on G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, for consecutive quarters, LastPass applies a security-by-design approach to product innovation, delivering a password management solution that balances ease of use and robust security.

Learn more about the LastPass Partner Program at www.lastpass.com/partner.

About LastPass

LastPass is a leading identity and password manager, making it easier to log in to life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. With LastPass, important credentials are protected and private – and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

