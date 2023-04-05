LastPass Security Dashboard With Dark Web Monitoring Capabilities Now Available to All Customers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LastPass announced the expanded availability of its Security Dashboard and associated dark web monitoring and alerting, making it the only password manager providing proactive credential monitoring for all customers, including those using the product for free. The Security Dashboard is the central hub where customers can monitor the overall security of all vault credentials, including exposure to the dark web, which allows customers to better protect themselves from potential breaches.

“ The Security Dashboard is an essential component of the partnership we have with our customers to help keep their data and private information secure,” said Christina Cho, Sr. Director of Product Management at LastPass. “ We are committed to providing our customers with the knowledge and best practices necessary to make their password vault and digital presence as strong as possible.”

The expanded rollout of the Security Dashboard comes as part of LastPass’ ongoing efforts to better educate customers on password and vault best practices. Using the Security Dashboard, all LastPass customers can now monitor, review and further secure their LastPass account and data within from one central location:

Security Score: A customer’s security score is a score of 1% through 100% that analyzes use of LastPass’ security best practices, including the strength of vault passwords, use of multi-factor authentication, and dark web monitoring.

A customer’s security score is a score of 1% through 100% that analyzes use of LastPass’ security best practices, including the strength of vault passwords, use of multi-factor authentication, and dark web monitoring. List of At-Risk Passwords: Customers can see a list of passwords that are considered weak or are reused and can easily update them using the LastPass password generator to change them to strong and unique passwords.

Customers can see a list of passwords that are considered weak or are reused and can easily update them using the LastPass password generator to change them to strong and unique passwords. Enabling Multi-Factor Authentication: LastPass recommends customers enable multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to their LastPass vault.

LastPass recommends customers enable multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to their LastPass vault. Dark Web Monitoring: Customers can enable dark web monitoring and receive real-time monitoring of email addresses saved to their vault against a database of compromised credentials from third-party breaches. If the email addresses are believed to be at risk, customers receive alerts immediately via email and within the Security Dashboard. In addition, when customers enable dark web monitoring, a one-time retroactive check for the previous 12 months is run against the list of email addresses.

Customers who use LastPass for free and have selected their mobile phone as their device type can login via LastPass on a desktop web browser to view their Security Dashboard and turn on dark web monitoring.

Customers can find more information about the LastPass Security Dashboard here.

