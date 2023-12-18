LastPass Names Don MacLennan Chief Product Officer

Cybersecurity industry veteran to lead all facets of LastPass product strategy, experience design, management and operations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LastPass today announced that Don MacLennan has been appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO). MacLennan will lead product strategy, product management, user experience design, and product operations.









MacLennan is an experienced cybersecurity product leader, spanning multiple sectors and vendors including Barracuda, McAfee, RSA and AVG. At LastPass, MacLennan will be tasked with developing a robust overarching product vision and strategy and partnering with the LastPass leadership team to define future roadmap(s) to create groundbreaking products that meet and exceed customer needs.

“ We welcome Don and are excited by his vast industry expertise, which will help propel our product forward as businesses get ready to embrace a passwordless future,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of LastPass. “ Don’s proven background building and delivering innovative products to market will be instrumental in helping us drive value to our customers.”

MacLennan was previously SVP of Engineering & Product at Barracuda, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for email protection, data protection, network security, application security and managed extended, detection and response (XDR) technology. He also previously served as VP Engineering & Product at McAfee’s Consumer Division, supporting a $1.5 billion security products business; SVP of Product Management for AVG, a provider of leading cybersecurity products for consumers and small businesses; and Senior Director of Product Management at RSA, leading a portfolio of enterprise cybersecurity products. He is a frequent blogger on technology trends and leadership and has spoken on topics including cybersecurity, machine learning, governance, risk and compliance, predictive analytics, and supply chain best practices.

“ We are at a critical point in the security industry, as the future of passwords evolves into a passwordless future,” said MacLennan. “ I’m thrilled to join LastPass to help accelerate the development of the LastPass product.”

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps millions of registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

press@lastpass.com