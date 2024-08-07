LastPass Achieves ISO 27701 Certification

Certification reaffirms LastPass’s pioneering commitment to user privacy and alignment with international data protection standards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced its achievement of ISO 27701 certification for privacy information management. LastPass was the first password manager on the market to gain this certification, in May 2024. This achievement builds upon the company’s robust privacy and security credentials, including ISO 27001, which LastPass was the first password manager to earn in 2022.





“ This certification demonstrates LastPass’s strong commitment to transparency around the measures we take to protect our users and their data – ahead of any other password manager,” said Mario Platt, Chief Information Security Officer, LastPass. “ Privacy threats are ever-evolving, as are the regulations designed to protect against them. Being able to present our users with independently audited management systems for privacy helps us exceed their expectations and reaffirm their trust in LastPass.”

The ISO 27701 certification validates that LastPass has implemented a privacy program that adheres to best practices and principles demanded by this international standard to manage privacy risks and protect personal data. For LastPass customers, this certification demonstrates LastPass’s continued commitment to data protection, transparency, trust, and data handling practices.

LastPass gained certification on May 28, 2024, after an external audit confirmed its technology, dedicated privacy team, and privacy practices fulfilled the standard’s requirements.

ISO/IEC 27701 is the latest in LastPass’s expansive list of security and privacy certifications, including FIDO2 Server Certification, SOC 2 and SOC 3, and BSI C5. Details are listed in the LastPass Trust Center, which provides up-to-date information on LastPass systems and access to its latest certifications, policies, and security documentation.

More information on ISO/IEC 27701 can be found at the International Standards Organization website.

About LastPass



LastPass is a leader in password and identity management, making it easier to log into life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. With LastPass, important credentials are protected and private – and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Media:

Press@LastPass.com