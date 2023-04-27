Lasso MD Raises $2M to Help Dentists Grow Patient Base

All-In-One Marketing Solution Turns Clicks into Patients for Dental and Medspa Practices

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading all-in-one marketing solution for dental and medspa practices, Lasso MD, announced a $2M lead investment from Trestle Partners (“Trestle”), a New York-based private investment firm with significant expertise partnering with SaaS and Martech companies.

In essence, Lasso MD is a marketing company for private healthcare practices. The company enables a practice to create content, advertise online, and manage lead flow. However, the unique advantage to Lasso MD comes from its approach to content creation and revenue attribution. The company offers custom videos and photos at prices 75% lower than the market rate, and provides unparalleled transparency with its fully integrated software suite that verifies ROI-performance across all marketing channels.

“It’s been awesome working with Lasso MD,” said Dr. Uzi Kamal of Black Bear Dental. “We get a lot of traffic to our new website now and we’re averaging four new patients a day, which is pretty insane considering that our practice is only open four days a week.”

“We make it easy to attract and schedule new patients, and we plan to make it even easier,” said Lasso MD CEO, Eric Bunnell. “If we can simplify the tasks that have no direct impact on patient treatment, that helps doctors spend more time on what is most important, providing high quality patient care.”

Lasso MD will use these funds to recruit top talent that will accelerate the company’s mission to build a world-class product for the dental industry. The company plans to release new features that will simplify user workflows, automate repetitive tasks, incorporate AI assistance, and expand its API set with new patient management systems. The investment will also be used to continue Lasso MD’s support of the industry’s leading education groups, associations, and key opinion leaders.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve as a strategic partner to Lasso MD,” said Thomas Babcock, Managing Partner of Trestle. “The company provides an extremely high-ROI product to its customers and we are looking forward to helping them on their journey to long-term success.”

About Lasso MD

Lasso MD is an all-in-one marketing solution for dental and medspa practices. The company enables practices to create custom content, advertise their business online, automate lead management, and verify marketing ROI. The company’s most popular plans include a website, photo shoot, SEO, ROI analytics, and lead management tools. For more information visit www.lassomd.com.

About Trestle Partners

Founded in 2020, Trestle Partners is a private fund that focuses on identifying SaaS businesses with strong product-market fit and responsible growth patterns. The firm partners with company founders who are biased towards responsible growth and the preservation of exit opportunities. For more information, visit www.trestlelp.com.

