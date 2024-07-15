Laserfiche Earns Top Overall Ranking in Nucleus Research Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix 2024

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Laserfiche—Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — is a Leader in the Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Content Services and Collaboration for the ninth year in a row. Among the vendors evaluated, Laserfiche ranks highest overall in both functionality and usability.





“Laserfiche is recognized as a leader for its strong intelligent document processing and automation capabilities with built-in analytics, security and AI-powered productivity tools,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research and author of the report. “Laserfiche’s roadmap demonstrates a commitment to AI innovation that will enable users to glean additional insights from their content while making information management and process automation even easier.”

With cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment models, Laserfiche empowers customers with scalable and low-code/no-code solutions for business process automation, intelligent data capture, document and records management, information governance and integrations. The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace features a collection of over 400 solution templates designed to accelerate deployment, adoption and time to ROI. Additionally, recently released Laserfiche AI enables customers to harness the power of generative AI within their Laserfiche repositories and solutions.

“The Content Services and Collaboration market has not been immune to the rise of Generative AI, which has served as a differentiating point for leaders in a sparse market,” the report’s Market Overview states.

Laserfiche will continually add AI-powered capabilities and innovations with the goal of enabling organizations to unlock more value from their content, gain control of processes and deploy AI at scale.

“We’re honored to be ranked the highest as the top overall software company based on industry research and customer feedback,” said Laserfiche SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps. “Our position in the Leaders quadrant for nine years in a row underscores our focus on partnering with customers to provide value while enabling their digital business initiatives.”

“As a banking institution that provides a robust product offering and white-glove customer service, F&M Bank needs technology partners that are committed to usability, innovation and reliability,” said Morgan Wheeler, VP of Business Intelligence at F&M Bank. “Using Laserfiche to streamline processes has provided us insight for optimizing operations, enabling us to provide customers with the personalized service that’s a signature of F&M Bank. While F&M Bank is not currently using AI, we look forward to exploring new solutions to further enhance our business.”

