Laser Photonics Welcomes New CFO with Strong Background in Energy Sector

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that Jade Barnwell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Laser Photonics.





Jade Barnwell, newly appointed CFO of Laser Photonics, commented, “I look forward to serving in such an important role for such an innovative company. I hope to play my part in bringing our groundbreaking technology to industries worldwide.”

Prior to joining Laser Photonics, Barnwell held a number of interim financial leadership roles in support of venture capital and private equity portfolio companies, such as Crestview Partners’ Digicomm and Marlin Equity Partners’ Allbridge. Before these companies, she served as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at Vista Equity Partners’ PlanSource. Prior to that, she was Director of FP&A for Mitsubishi Power Americas, where she directed North and South America’s strategic and financial planning. She also held several Senior Financial Analyst roles at Siemens Corporation and Siemens Energy Services, and advanced to Business Administration Manager and Sarbanes Oxley Compliance Officer at Siemens Energy, LLC. Barnwell started her finance career as an audit associate at KPMG LLP’s New York City office.

“The experience that new hires bring is invaluable, which is why we are so excited about her joining the team. The addition of Barnwell as Chief Financial Officer leverages her unique experience with financial planning and analysis for companies who occupy a dominant space in some of our targeted verticals like Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Power,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO. “In this role, she will serve as an integral member of the executive leadership team, taking over a broad range of responsibilities, including financial and strategic planning, risk management, capital management, regulatory compliance and investor relations.”

Barnwell received her M.S. in Accountancy from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College and an M.B.A. in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. She is certified as a public accountant in New York and brings over 20 years of strategic finance and business leadership experience in accounting, finance, operations, reporting, mergers, acquisitions and business development.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

