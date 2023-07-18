Laser Photonics Welcomes ARESCO Inc. as a New Service Partner Network Member

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications today announced that they have added ARESCO Inc., an ammonia refrigeration equipment systems company based in Nebraska, as a new Service Partner Network (SPN) member.





“We are excited to have ARESCO join our Service Partner Network and look forward to helping them tackle their unique challenges,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. “Using our CleanTech product, they will effectively tackle rust and corrosion found in water pumps while bringing our tech to a new market.”

Nebraska is an attractive market for laser cleaning due to the state’s manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation industries. Through this partnership, ARESCO will utilize CleanTech technology to remove rust and corrosion from water pumps that have been recycled for remanufacturing in a quick and cost-effective manner. Laser Photonics continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality laser blasting technology as its technology continues to be adopted in a growing number of industries.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

