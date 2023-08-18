Laser Photonics to Showcase Its Line of Industrial Laser Solutions at Upcoming FABTECH Chicago Expo

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting an exhibitor space at FABTECH Chicago, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event.

“We are excited to be attending FABTECH again this year and will be showcasing a wide variety of our products,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Our cutting-edge line of products is perfect for addressing the unique challenges that manufacturers face, and we look forward to connecting with industry professionals from around the world.”

What: FABTECH Chicago Expo



When: September 11-14, 2023



Where: Booth A1131 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology



CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics is an eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient system that is utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

MarkStarPRO



The MarkStarPRO by Laser Photonics is the industry’s first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStarPRO is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

WeldTech



The Laser Photonics WeldTech – 1500w Laser Welding System is a high-performance, maintenance-free advanced laser welding machine. This portable, lightweight system can complete the welding process without the use of flammable gas or electrodes. The welding is performed through a direct heat dissipation method, providing a safer, more environmentally friendly process. A benefit to this technology is that the weld lines don’t require thorough pre-weld cleaning, as the laser beam removes layers of oxides and dirt from the metal surface during the welding process.

About Laser Photonics Corporation



Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

