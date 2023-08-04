Laser Photonics to Showcase DefenseTech Product Line at the DoD Corrosion Expo

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting an exhibitor space later this month at the DoD Corrosion Prevention Technology Symposium, a four-day event that is the only DOD conference solely focused on the effects, mitigation and prevention of corrosion on weapon systems, equipment and facilities.





“We are excited to showcase our recently launched DefenseTech line of products to the defense and military professionals attending this great event,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

Laser Photonics will be displaying its DefenseTech LPC-MLRI-200 handheld laser cleaning system. The LPC-MLRI-200 is a finishing-class laser cleaning system that provides a non-abrasive cleaning process that is safer, easier to use and more eco-friendly than traditional cleaning methods. This product is ideal for use in the defense industry and effectively removes corrosion from metal surfaces on missiles and other equipment without damaging the underlying material.

What: DoD Corrosion Prevention Technology Symposium



When: August 14 – 17, 2023



Where: Booth 206 at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort in Tucson, Arizona



DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning by Laser Photonics is an eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient system for industrial cleaning, rust removal, coating removal and surface preparation. Laser cleaning is superior to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Remove coatings, contaminants, rust and more with this high-quality laser product that leaves substrates untouched.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

David Thierer



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



dthierer@laserphotonics.com