Laser Photonics To Join Brokk Australia at IMARC 2024 in Sydney

Showcasing Cutting-Edge Laser Solutions For Global Mining Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, is to join Brokk Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), a top forum for critical discussions and innovation across the global mining and resources sector.





In its 11th year, Australia’s largest mining event, IMARC 2024, prepares to open its doors to more than 9,000 attendees from 120 countries at the ICC Sydney Convention Center from October 29 to 31. This year, LPC and Brokk Australia will be among over 500 companies showcasing their innovations on the conference floor, which spans an impressive 215,300 square feet.

The joint participation follows the collaboration between LPC and Brokk Australia to bring laser cleaning and cutting technology to the mining, tunneling, construction, metal processing and military ecosystems in Australia, New Zealand and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Together with Fonon Technologies, LPC is also working with Brokk US on the integration of laser cleaning and cutting technology into remote-controlled robots.

Fonon Technologies is a laser-based development and worldwide manufacturing and systems integration company for state-of-the-art components and material processing equipment specifically produced to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, as well as all branches of the U.S. military and defense contractors.

“We are excited to be able to participate at this event in the coming weeks. Fonon Technologies can significantly help industry professionals optimize maintenance processes, streamline operations, and move toward more eco-friendly and sustainable practices.” said Fonon Technologies Vice President Bryan Lee, “Partnering with an industry-leading giant like Brokk at IMARC magnifies the impact of our collaborative efforts and highlights our ability to bring groundbreaking technology to industries worldwide.”

Managing Director of Brokk Australia Ptd Ltd, Will Visser, commented: “Brokk Australia is always excited to exhibit at IMARC. This forum serves as one of the premier meeting grounds and collaboration hotspots for professionals in the global mining industry. It provides us with an ideal platform to boost the visibility of our game-changing, globally tested, and automated solutions. Adding LPC as a fellow participant at this year’s IMARC will only help to further illustrate our growing impact in the industry.”

The theme of IMARC 2024 is “Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero.” The conference will cover various aspects of the mining value chain, including investment strategies, decarbonization strategies, commercialization and applications of innovative technologies. At IMARC, LPC will present a selection of its laser cleaning systems, including its compact laser cleaning system, the Marlin Professional Portable Finishing Laser 1010. This dual-axis, air-cooled pulsed laser system offers a small form factor and mobility ideal for immediate MRO tasks in the field.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. World-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies takes pride in marketing and promoting innovative products specifically catered to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About Brokk, Inc. and Brokk Australia

Brokk, Inc., is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced remote-controlled demolition machines, popularly called “demolition robots.” Brokk is known for providing more effective, profit-enhancing and safer demolition. Since 1976, they’ve continued to push the limits for what is possible in remote-controlled demolition. For more information on Brokk Australia’s full line of remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments, visit https://www.brokk.com/au.

laser@haydenir.com