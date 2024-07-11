Laser Photonics To Attend NCMS Technology Showcase: Fleet Readiness Center East

ORLANDO, Fla.,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications announced today that it is attending this year’s NCMS Technology Showcase Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE).





Every year, FRCE organizes a Technology Showcase in association with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS). This year, the event is also co-hosted with Craven County Economic Development and the Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Tech Bridge. The showcase will coincide with the inauguration of the new off-site Tech Bridge facility. The ENC Tech Bridge, working together with FRCE and Craven County, aims to foster strategic partnerships that speed up innovation and creativity, thereby enhancing the Navy and Marine Corps’ capabilities, capacity, and readiness.

“The NCMS Technology Showcase is always a great opportunity for us to demonstrate to naval and marine aviation professionals the ways they can benefit from using our advanced laser solutions,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “This is a venue where everyone is focused on removing obstacles and finding opportunities. We are proud to help supply sailors and marines with innovative solutions to complex problems and to support future growth.”

Industry and academic attendees are invited to share potential innovations in technology that can support the goal of the Tech Bridge initiative, which is to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to service members across the globe. Engineers, artisans, and leadership from the Navy and Marine Corps will be in attendance and eager to view the demonstration of technologies that may relate to their maintenance challenges.

What: 2024 NCMS Technology Showcase Fleet Readiness Center East



When: July 15-18, 2024



Where: Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County (203 S. Front St., New Bern, N.C. 28560)



Booth: 19

The showcase presents a venue for FRCE leadership, engineers, maintenance personnel, and production management teams to collaborate on developing customized solutions that meet specific needs, while NCMS provides contracting vehicles for government projects that remove barriers and streamline expensive, complex accounting compliance requirements. Exhibitors not only gain high visibility for their products and services, but they’ll also learn about opportunities for collaboration among the leading technology experts who serve the Naval and Marine aviation maintenance community.

At this NCMS Technology Showcase LPC is presenting a selection of laser systems, including the CleanTech 1500 Air Cooled System, the DefenseTech 2000-MRLS, the DefenseTech 200-MRLS and the DefenseTech 100M. The company will also be highlighting its other best-in-industry laser cleaning, marking and cutting systems.

Naval and Marine aviation professionals will have the chance to learn how LPC’s technologies can help with rust control, corrosion and coating removal, optimizing MRO processes and streamlining inventory maintenance. LPC will also talk about its full portfolio of industrial-grade laser systems for material processing.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology



CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology



The DefenseTech product line by Laser Photonics provides professionals in the defense industry with an MRO tool for corrosion control and prevention. Laser cleaning equips professionals with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance operations. Our laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation



Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE)



Fleet Readiness Center East is North Carolina’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical services provider for Navy and Marine Corps aviation as well as for other armed services, federal agencies and foreign governments. Since 1943, FRCE has provided world-class maintenance, engineering and logistics support to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

About NCMS



The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is a cross-industry technology development consortium, dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. As a member-based organization, it leverages its network of industry government, and academic partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. The NCMS collaborative model has resulted in contracts valued at more than $840 million.

