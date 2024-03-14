Laser Photonics to Attend 2024 Acceleration Summit: NCMS Technology Showcase With Its Selection of Laser Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it is attending and sponsoring this year’s Acceleration Summit: National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) Technology Showcase.





Set to take place from March 20 to March 22 in Newport News, Virginia, the summit brings together industry professionals and academic partners in the shipbuilding space to network and share the innovative technology they have that can be used to support U.S. Naval shipbuilding. The event is co-hosted by the technology development consortium NCMS and Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the nation’s largest shipbuilder.

“For Laser Photonics, the Acceleration Summit: NCMS Technology Showcase is a valuable opportunity to present our innovative solutions to the naval industry. We thank NCMS and NNS for providing a forum where LPC and other innovators can present their technologies that can be useful to the U.S. Navy,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.

At the Acceleration Summit: NCMS Technology Showcase, LPC will bring a selection of its laser systems, including the CleanTech 2000-CTHD plus the newest version of its CleanTech 1500-CTHD. The CleanTech 1500-CTHD has been updated to a much smaller and more portable form factor. LPC will also highlight its marine laser cleaning system the MARLIN, an innovative technology targeting the needs of shipbuilding and boat manufacturing professionals. Lastly, LPC will also be bringing its DefenseTech military-focused laser systems to the event.

Those who attend Booth 12 at the summit will be able to witness LPC’s laser cleaning systems in action. The opportunity will also present professionals with the chance to learn about how the company’s technology can help with corrosion and coating removal, as well as optimize their MRO processes. LPC will also educate attendees on its full portfolio of industrial-grade laser systems for material processing, including the WeldTech, MarkStar, and other products.

NCMS is one of the largest cross-industry collaborative R&D consortiums in North America, driving innovation in commercial, defense and robotics manufacturing. NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines. Laser Photonics is proud to connect with key players in the shipbuilding industry, enhance its current relationships, tap into emerging markets, and develop exciting new prospects.

What: Acceleration Summit: NCMS Technology Showcase 2024

When: March 20-22, 2024

Where: Booth 12 at The NNS Athletic Center in Newport News, Virginia

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line by Laser Photonics provides professionals in the defense industry with an MRO tool for corrosion control and prevention. Laser cleaning equips professionals with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance operations. Our laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com.

MARLIN Laser Cleaning Technology

The MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHS and LPC-200M-MHS are air-cooled pulse laser systems, perfect for small craft marine vessel applications. The equipment’s portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment on small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting and other surface preparation operations. The MARLIN product line helps industry professionals tackle their corrosion challenges while saving them time and money.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

