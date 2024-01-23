Laser Photonics Systems Streamline Digital Printing Surface Preparation for Aluminum Can Labeling

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights an application for its industrial laser systems in the beverage packaging industry.





“Our laser systems continue to be adopted in numerous industries due to their versatile and effective nature,“ said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Professionals in the beverage packing industry can expect to enjoy numerous benefits by employing our cutting-edge technology in their existing processes.”

Laser Photonics laser systems offer professionals in the aluminum canning industry sector a user-friendly, eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient solution for preparing the surface of cans for digitally printed labels, eliminating frequently used single-use plastic labels and shrink sleeves from the waste stream. Laser technology for the surface preparation of cans removes contaminants while simultaneously modifying surface texture for optimum ink adhesion.

These laser processes help shorten print turnaround times for digital can printers. They also help provide label design flexibility, enabling high-quality finishes such as matte, gloss, and spot varnish with no limitations when it comes to color. In addition to all of this, digitally printed cans can still melt into the recycling stream without special handling. More importantly, laser processes don’t expose operators to dangerous processes, harmful substances, or inhalants used during more traditional direct-flame pre-treatment.

For more information about Laser Photonics’ laser systems, please visit https://www.cleantechlaser.com/ or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech laser blasting technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications for LPC technology include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

