Home Business Wire Laser Photonics Systems Streamline Digital Printing Surface Preparation for Aluminum Can Labeling
Business Wire

Laser Photonics Systems Streamline Digital Printing Surface Preparation for Aluminum Can Labeling

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights an application for its industrial laser systems in the beverage packaging industry.


“Our laser systems continue to be adopted in numerous industries due to their versatile and effective nature,“ said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Professionals in the beverage packing industry can expect to enjoy numerous benefits by employing our cutting-edge technology in their existing processes.”

Laser Photonics laser systems offer professionals in the aluminum canning industry sector a user-friendly, eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient solution for preparing the surface of cans for digitally printed labels, eliminating frequently used single-use plastic labels and shrink sleeves from the waste stream. Laser technology for the surface preparation of cans removes contaminants while simultaneously modifying surface texture for optimum ink adhesion.

These laser processes help shorten print turnaround times for digital can printers. They also help provide label design flexibility, enabling high-quality finishes such as matte, gloss, and spot varnish with no limitations when it comes to color. In addition to all of this, digitally printed cans can still melt into the recycling stream without special handling. More importantly, laser processes don’t expose operators to dangerous processes, harmful substances, or inhalants used during more traditional direct-flame pre-treatment.

For more information about Laser Photonics’ laser systems, please visit https://www.cleantechlaser.com/ or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech laser blasting technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications for LPC technology include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
laser@haydenir.com

Contact:
Karla Kizzort

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

kkizzort@laserphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

Fisker Provides Update on Recent Business Activities

Business Wire Business Wire -
The recently announced Dealership Partner model is gaining momentum; over 100 dealers in the United States, Canada, and Europe...
Continua a leggere

Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update for Fourth Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conventional throughput volumes anticipated at approximately 67,000 bpd, vs. previously forecasted 68,000-71,000 bpd Expected fourth quarter finished product yield of...
Continua a leggere

TKO Appoints Brad Keywell to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, has appointed Brad Keywell...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php