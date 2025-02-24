Laser Photonics Secures Second Navy Order Through Incredible Supply & Logistics for Advanced Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, in partnership with its sibling company Fonon Technologies, announced today the receipt of a second order for its DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser (MF-1020) handheld cleaning system. This order was facilitated once again through their distribution partner, Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning product distribution and third-party logistics (3PL) company.

The DTMF-1020 air-cooled handheld pulsed laser cleaning system, equipped with dual-axis technology, streamlines maintenance processes. This system will be utilized by the same Navy command in Virginia Beach that ordered the first unit.

“This second order is a clear endorsement of our technology’s reliability and effectiveness,” said Laser Photonics’ Executive Vice President John Armstrong, “This command required a powerful and reliable laser system, and we are proud to meet their needs. Our laser systems are revolutionizing maintenance processes for the Navy, providing cleaner, safer, and more efficient solutions. We are committed to supporting our partner, ISL, and our military with the best technology available.”

This order highlights the success of Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies in providing high-quality laser solutions and reinforces their growing reputation in the defense sector. LPC’s DefenseTech systems effectively remove rust, coatings, and residue without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring operational readiness and prolonged equipment life. These eco-friendly solutions eliminate the need for chemicals and abrasive media, significantly reducing secondary waste and health risks for operators.

For more information about the DefenseTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://fonon.us or contact their sales department at sales@fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a subsidiary of Fonon Corporation, a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. Fonon Technologies takes pride in marketing and promoting Fonon Corporation's innovative products specifically geared to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About Incredible Supply & Logistics

ISL is an award-winning U.S. small business with product distribution solutions and services across industrial, parts, tactical, workwear & IT supply serving the Federal, Defense, Maritime & Space communities. The ISL team specializes in supporting government customers and defense contractors with custom supply chain and sustainment solutions, complete Bill of Material (BOM) sourcing, supply consolidation, kitting services, and customized third-party logistics (3PL). To learn more about ISL, visit https://www.incrediblesupply.com.

