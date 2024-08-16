Laser Photonics Scores Dual Order From Global Oil Giant Through Distributor

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has scored an international order for two of its laser machines, the CleanTech 100-CTHD and the MarkStar 20-MSH-Pro, from a global oil and gas producer through a distributor located abroad.





As an innovative method to remove corrosion, laser ablation technology increasingly finds its way into the energy sector. For the oil and gas industry specifically, it provides a safe, sustainable, and efficient method to remove rust from critical equipment and infrastructure to restore their integrity, reduce the risk of leaks, and ensure uninterrupted functionality.

LPC’s CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, acquired by a major oil and gas producer based abroad, is a precision pulsed laser instrument that integrates dual axis technology for the effective processing of complex shapes and surfaces. The CleanTech 100-CTHD is a compact and mobile handheld unit, ready for in-field cleaning, polishing, and other surface preparation needs of a small scale.

“This order marks a significant milestone for Laser Photonics as we expand into the oil and gas market,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “As awareness of this innovative cleaning method grows, laser-blasting proves its versatility across numerous industries. Wherever rust removal is needed, our state-of-the-art machines are the solution.”

The second product in the dual order, the MarkStar 20-MSH-Pro, is LPC’s flagship laser marking system. This tool enables precise, permanent, and on-the-fly marking on various materials, including curved and textured surfaces. Laser marking is a quick and efficient method for identification, traceability, and streamlined inventory management. The MarkStar 20-MSH-Pro is maintenance-free, easy to master, and requires no consumables to operate.

This sale strengthens LPC’s expanding international presence. While the company continues to prioritize North America as its primary market, the increasing share of overseas sales highlights its expanding brand recognition and opens up new opportunities for attracting a broader customer base. By tapping into diverse markets, LPC can leverage new partnerships, adapt to varying industry needs, and drive further innovation. The company’s commitment to sustainability and providing cutting-edge solutions resonates with clients worldwide, paving the way for sustained growth and success on a global scale.

For more information, visit Laser Photonics at https://laserphotonics.com/.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

Karla Kizzort



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



kkizzort@laserphotonics.com