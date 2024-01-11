Laser Photonics Receives Order From Ship Point Machine Company For CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that it received an order from Ship Point Machine Co.





“Our cutting-edge CleanTech laser cleaning systems excel in maritime and manufacturing applications and their versatility was a key differentiator for Ship Point Machine when making its purchase decision,” commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “I’m encouraged by our recent momentum as the benefits and strong ROI for Cleantech systems become more widely known. We continue to see increasing acceptance of our technology within these key verticals and other industries.”

Based in Hollywood, Md., Ship Point Machine offers a variety of specialized engineering services, including sheet metal fabrication. With LPC’s CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS, it plans to expand into new commercial markets as well as broaden service offerings for its primarily maritime and federal government client base.

Ship Point chose Laser Photonics’ CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS laser cleaning system for its fully operator-safe technology, among other benefits. The single-axis CleanTech system can easily be operated without exposing users to the potentially harmful substances that some traditional methods utilize. The company’s service manager is eager to apply the non-abrasive, eco-friendly, time- and cost-effective cleaning method to benefit customers seeking lower costs and streamlined operations.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS

The CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS by Laser Photonics is a portable 1000W handheld laser that is the perfect tool for laser cleaning, roughing, and finishing across a wide variety of surfaces like iron, steel, aluminum and more. This handheld laser cleaning system utilizes the latest class IV fiber laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly when compared to traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

Karla Kizzort



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



kkizzort@laserphotonics.com