Laser Photonics Receives Order From Costa Rican Fabrication Company for the CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

Taller de Soldadura Rodriguez, a fabrication and vehicle modification company based in Costa Rica, was looking for a cost-effective and time-efficient method of cleaning parts on the vehicles they work on. For this reason, they purchased a laser cleaning system from Laser Photonics that can effectively remove corrosion, contaminants, and coatings.

“Our CleanTech laser cleaning system was the perfect solution for the company’s needs,” commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The company was in the market for a product that could clean their fabricated parts before installation or the application of any coatings, which our laser technology can easily accomplish.”

The company ordered the CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS laser cleaning system to be utilized at their San Rafael, Vázquez de Coronado facility. This laser system excels at pre-weld preparation and post-weld treatment during the fabrication process. The company turned to Laser Photonics after identifying laser cleaning as a preferred method due to the company’s world-class service and cutting-edge products.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS

The CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS is a cost-effective laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior cleaning results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

