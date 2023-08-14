Laser Photonics MarkStar Is Ideal for Button Etching During Boat Manufacturing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking, highlights an application for its MarkStar Pro laser system.





“Our MarkStar laser marking system provides a fast, precise and easy method of etching backlit buttons and controls,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marking System is ideal for boat manufacturers and industry professionals. This laser marking technology enables precise and intricate etching and engraving on various materials, such as acrylic, glass and metal. The technology also ensures durable, long-lasting marking that resists fading and wear that vessels are frequently exposed to.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

