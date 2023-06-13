<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Laser Photonics MarkStar Being Utilized for Parts Identification in the Maritime Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (“LPC”), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its MarkStar line of products.

“Our marking and engraving technology is the perfect tool for time-efficient and cost-effective engraving, which has made it perfect for MRO and parts identification in the shipbuilding industry,” said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics.

The MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker and the Laser Photonics marking and engraving product line provide a cutting-edge method for parts identification. Using this technology, operators can quickly engrave parts with certification and maintenance marks to prevent crucial information from deterioration, weathering, integrity loss, and other issues, which ensures the ship is in the proper condition.

For more information about the marking and engraving line of products and other information regarding Laser Photonics technology, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Miller Cordeiro

mcordeiro@laserphotonics.com

