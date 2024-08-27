Laser Photonics Launches Semi-Automated CleanTech MegaCenter

Laser Cleaning Technology for Production Lines and More

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announces the launch of the CleanTech MegaCenter 5010 (CTIR-5010) – a versatile surface treatment system for seamless integration into production lines and more.





LPC’s new CTIR-5010 is an industrial-caliber fiber laser solution for semi-automatic laser cleaning and surface conditioning. Featuring a work area of up to nine square feet and automatable sliding doors, this system is ready for integration into a production line or operation as a standalone unit. The enclosed design of the CTIR-5010 prevents human exposure to laser radiation, while the fumes released during the ablation of toxic substances can get separated through a filtration unit. This system is a Class I instrument, as classified by laser safety standards.

With semi-automated laser material processing, manufacturers benefit from consistency, repeatability and increased throughput. LPC’s CleanTech product line requires no consumables and no routine part replacements while delivering long-term reliability. LPC offers the CTIR-5010 with custom-tailored configurations, including the laser type and various design modifications to suit the client’s unique needs.

“Our semi-automatic laser system offerings are expanding, and with the CleanTech MegaCenter, we are looking to help our manufacturing clients maximize their throughput,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Automation is in great demand across various sectors, so this upgraded system, featuring next-gen technology, can help us tap into diverse markets and satisfy new clients.”

The CTIR-5010 will feature LPC’s next-generation system upgrades: overheat protection with the automatic halt of operations should overheating occur, mobile connectivity for easy remote control, and a compact scan head designed for quicker setup and greater precision. With the next-generation CleanTech series extension, LPC enhances the usability of its laser equipment, as well as the safety of operators and the environment.

LPC empowers its clients, from small businesses to manufacturing giants and government entities, to save time and money while achieving unparalleled precision in surface cleaning and preparation. The company plans to continue developing semi-automated technologies as it extends the development of the CTIR-5010 and other product lines.

For more information about the CleanTech MegaCenter 5010 laser cleaning system, please contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

