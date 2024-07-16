Laser Photonics Launches New MarkStar Handheld VIN Marking Laser For Automotive Industry

Permanent Part ID Withstands Wear, Prevents Theft And Counterfeiting, Meets Quality Standards And Regulations

Automotive part marking and traceability involves tracking a product or component during its entire life cycle by applying a unique identifier that is linked to a database onto a product. LPC’s MarkStar Handheld VIN Marking Laser 1050 is specially designed as a safe, reliable marking solution for the auto industry, which increasingly requires a cost-effective and time-efficient method for tracing valuable components and parts, whether they be installed in new vehicles, recycled, resold or disposed of.

“Part traceability streamlines production processes, assisting with potential assembly issues and regulatory requirements, aiding safety data logging and minimizing recall costs,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “With the MarkStar Handheld VIN, we are prepared to make an even larger contribution to creating a safer, cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Beginning in California, moving into Arizona, then to Maine and the northeast, legislators joined law enforcement, manufacturers and sellers to find a solution to catalytic converter theft. Recently, California legislation mandating the permanent marking of catalytic converters for dealers and retail sellers became effective. Since at least 2023, Arizona and Maine have been considering legislation requiring permanent vehicular part marking, though legislation has yet to be passed. These occurrences translate to a heightened demand for effective marking solutions in the automotive industry.

The MarkStar Handheld VIN can be easily used by vehicle manufacturing and sales professionals for on-the-fly marking on catalytic converters and other car parts. The system is capable of deep marking to light engraving and provides users with permanent marking that withstands wear and tear. This new MarkStar product also features a narrow processing chamber, making marking easy even in hard-to-access areas. Because of its capabilities, LPC’s MarkStar VIN can create markings that can not only identify parts but also promote a brand, prevent counterfeiting, and meet quality standards and regulations.

A non-contact marking solution, the MarkStar VIN requires no consumables other than power and no routine part replacements, delivering long-term consistency and reliability. All LPC MarkStar models, offered in various configurations, are flexible on inputs, require little to no maintenance, and are easy to use on multiple materials, including coated metals, uncoated metals, silicon, rubber, wood, plastics, thermoplastics, graphite, acrylic, fabrics, leather, composites, ceramics, marble and more.

Laser marking has a large and growing set of applications it can be used for in the automotive industry; applications include barcode marking, direct part marking, serial number marking, OCR coding, lot coding, UDI & UID marking, texturizing, paint ablation and coating removal. The MarkStar VIN expands LPC’s existing line of unique-to-industry systems, enhancing the range of its product offerings and enabling it to capitalize more deeply on essential markets. This new product meets the rising demand for efficient laser-based marking technology in the auto industry.

For more information about the MarkStar VIN and its other lines of laser systems, please visit

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

