<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Laser Photonics’ Laser Cutting Technology: The Perfect Tool for Cutting Plastic Automotive...
Business Wire

Laser Photonics’ Laser Cutting Technology: The Perfect Tool for Cutting Plastic Automotive Components

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its laser cutting systems.

The laser cutting technology provided by Laser Photonics has multiple applications in the automotive industry due to its flexible nature. One application the tech excels at is cutting plastic components used in vehicles for dashboards, interior panels, trims and more. Laser cutting allows for precision cuts to be made quickly and effectively.

“Laser cutting technology continues to be adopted worldwide in multiple industries due to its ability to save manufacturers money and time,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

Miller Cordeiro

mcordeiro@laserphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

Genius Sports Extends Official Betting Data Partnership With Football DataCo and Secures AI-powered Tracking Technology Expansion With the English Premier League and English Football...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Genius Sports extends partnership to collect, license and distribute official live betting data from the English Premier League (“EPL”),...
Continua a leggere

Anthony R. Rossabi Elected to PCTEL Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced the election of...
Continua a leggere

Fubo Announces Marketing Partnership With the Seattle Mariners for 2023 Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it is now...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Genius Sports Extends Official Betting Data Partnership With Football DataCo and Secures AI-powered Tracking...

Business Wire