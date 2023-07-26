Laser Photonics Highlights Surface Preparation Capabilities of Its MARLIN Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, highlights key applications for its Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor (MARLIN) LPC-100M-MHS.





“The MARLIN continues to provide boat manufacturers and maintenance facilities with cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face in the maritime industry,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The MARLIN handheld laser cleaning system is highly effective at cleaning boat frames in preparation for welds. This technology is perfect for both pre- and post-weld preparation and executes this application in an eco-friendly and cost-effective manner.

For more information about the MARLIN line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

