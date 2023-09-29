Laser Photonics Highlights Sign Manufacturing Capabilities of Its MarkStar Laser System

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking and other material applications, highlights a key application for its MarkStar Laser System.

“The MarkStar laser marking system is a great tool for marking a wide range of metals and materials during the manufacturing of signage,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The MarkStar can be used to create signs for offices, schools, hospitals, banks, hotels and more.”

This laser marking system is perfect for marking all kinds of substrates, including metal, plastic and wood. The product produces a high-precision laser that permanently marks surfaces in a quick, cost-effective and reliable manner. With this cutting-edge technology, operators are able to create a wide variety of designs, from the complex to the more basic. From logos and text to more complex and intricate designs, the MarksStar is capable of it all. The MarkStar is easy to use, low-maintenance and eco-friendly, which is why industry professionals continue to adopt the cutting-edge technology.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker



The MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry’s first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

Contacts

David Thierer



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



dthierer@laserphotonics.com