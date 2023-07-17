Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Mold Cleaning Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces a key application for its CleanTech laser system.





“Using our technology, operators can effectively remove residue and contaminants from dog toy molds in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

By utilizing CleanTech technology, dog toy manufacturers can increase the speed of their mold cleaning while saving on costs. Due to the product’s adaptable nature, it continues to be adopted for a variety of mold-cleaning applications in a growing number of industries.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

