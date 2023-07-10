Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Automotive Engine Cleaning Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech line of products.





“Our laser cleaning technology continues to provide solutions to industry professionals that save them time and money,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple applications in the automotive industry, which include effectively cleaning automotive engine parts. Corrosion and rust attack uncoated engine components regardless of their age or condition. Laser cleaning allows for this corrosion to be quickly removed without damaging the worked-on surface or material, which can happen when using traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

