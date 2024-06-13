Laser Photonics Helps Streamline Maintenance Processes in the Mining Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, highlights a key application for its industrial laser cleaning systems in the mining industry.





Laser Photonics’ laser systems offer professionals in the mining industry a user-friendly, ethical, cost-effective and time-efficient solution for maintaining the heavy equipment used during the opening and excavating of a mine; earthmovers like dozers and graders for removing the overburden; spalling or otherwise extracting the valuable minerals to skips or lifts; and material handling and processing equipment such as crushers, conveyors and feeders.

“Mining companies are eager to adopt laser technologies to improve their processes, including cleaning and maintenance,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The industry has identified CleanTech and our other laser solutions as a means to reduce pollution and the use of resources while improving throughput and occupational safety.”

For most heavy mining equipment, laser systems can deliver the extra care required to service an undercarriage, including tracks, rollers, idlers and sprockets. Proper undercarriage maintenance ensures stability, maneuverability and traction. Laser cleaning is also beneficial for keeping buckets and attachments as well as controls and safety devices in good working condition, so they don’t hamper operation or compromise safety.

Each component plays a vital role in the operation of a mine, and proper maintenance of each ensures operational excellence, safety and profitability. Regular cleaning removes contaminants and corrosion caused by harsh mining environments while minimizing damage maximizes equipment longevity. Other benefits of laser technology include a lowered risk of equipment damage, low consumable use and no toxic byproduct disposal.

More importantly, laser processing does not expose operators to the harmful airborne substances released during methods like abrasive blasting or wet chemical processing. These have seen increasing scrutiny from organizations like OSHA and NIOSH.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

