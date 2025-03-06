Laser Photonics, Fonon Technologies & Brokk Expand Nuclear Decontamination Alliance

Showcasing Advanced Laser Cleaning Solutions at WM Symposia 2025

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and Fonon Technologies, a premier marketing and systems integration provider of state-of-the-art laser technologies are joining forces with Brokk, the world's leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, at the WM Symposia 2025. The event will take place at the forum for nuclear industry professionals from March 9-13 at the Phoenix Convention Center, booth 731.

The Waste Management Symposia, hosted annually by WM SYMPOSIA, INC., focuses on radioactive waste management and decommissioning. This year's theme, "Empowering a Sustainable Future – Advanced Technologies, AI, and Workforce Development Across the Nuclear Landscape," underscores the critical role of innovative technologies in the sector’s evolution. The event will spotlight advancements in remote technologies, human-machine interactions, and data analytics, all vital for enhancing safety and efficiency in radioactive waste management.

"Our lasers, combined with Brokk's robotic precision, are transforming nuclear decommissioning," stated John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of LPC. "We're delivering a level of surgical accuracy that eliminates radioactive contaminants without compromising structural integrity. We're not just participating in the future of the industry; we're defining it."

Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies, emphasized, "This alliance with Brokk at WM Symposia 2025 is a pivotal moment. We’re not just showcasing technology; we’re demonstrating a paradigm shift in nuclear decontamination. By integrating our advanced laser solutions with Brokk's robotic platforms, we’re unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and safety, enabling faster, more cost-effective decommissioning projects."

At booth 731, attendees will view demonstrations and gain insights into the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser 1020 (DTMF-1020), a rugged, weather-resistant pulsed fiber laser system designed for challenging decontamination and corrosion removal tasks. These systems are manufactured by LPC and marketed by Fonon Technologies. Experts from Fonon Technologies, and Brokk will be available to discuss how these advanced solutions can address the unique challenges of the nuclear industry.

What: WM Symposia 2025

WM Symposia 2025 When: March 9 - 13, 2025

March 9 - 13, 2025 Where: Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Ariz. 85004

Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Ariz. 85004 Booth: 731

CleanTech Laser Cleaning Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

Fonon Technologies' DefenseTech product line provides critical maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) tools for corrosion control, extending the lifespan of essential defense equipment. Learn more at https://www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies delivers cutting-edge laser solutions to government organizations, the U.S. military, and defense contractors. With expertise in defense and government maintenance, repair, overhaul, and protection, Fonon addresses complex challenges with advanced laser technology. Visit https://www.fonon.us for more information.

About Brokk

Brokk is the global leader in remote-controlled demolition robots, driving innovation and excellence in the demolition industry. Brokk Inc.'s North American headquarters is in Monroe, Wash. For details, visit https://www.brokk.com.

About WM SYMPOSIA, INC.

WM SYMPOSIA, INC. is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing education and information exchange on global radioactive waste management. Through its annual international conference, WM Symposia provides a vital forum for discussing and developing safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective solutions for radioactive waste management and nuclear facility decommissioning.

