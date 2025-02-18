Laser Photonics Expands Into Architectural Market With Cascade Coil Drapery Order

CleanTech Effectively Preps Architectural Coiled Wire Fabric for Re-Coating

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has received an order from Cascade Coil Drapery, Inc., a leading international provider of custom architectural coiled wire fabric. Cascade Coil will leverage LPC’s CleanTech Industrial Conditioning Laser 2010 (CTIC-2010) for surface preparation in its distinctive and visually striking architectural projects.

John Armstrong, the Executive Vice President of LPC, said: "CleanTech laser technology provides the ultimate solution for surface preparation. It’s an environmentally responsible, precise approach to giving metal surfaces the desired finish. This isn't simply about cleaning; it's about elevating craftsmanship and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in architectural design. We are thrilled that Cascade Coil recognizes the value of our cutting-edge laser cleaning technology, and we are confident our products will greatly enhance its operations.”

LPC’s laser ablation technology is rapidly gaining traction in the architectural and metalworking sectors. This new partnership with Cascade Coil strengthens LPC’s brand recognition, expands its reach within the global architectural community and unlocks new opportunities for attracting a broader customer base. By tapping into diverse markets, LPC can forge valuable partnerships, adapt to varying industry needs and drive further innovation.

CleanTech technology provides meticulous surface preparation without damaging underlying materials and eliminates the need for harmful chemicals, mitigating health risks and promoting a safer work environment. The handheld, dual axis CTIC-2010 is versatile for both polishing and texturing, making it ideal for in-field and warehouse use. Its compact design delivers high throughput comparable to more powerful conditioning lasers. The CTIC-2010 requires no consumables for surface treatment, ensuring long-term reliability and cost-effectiveness.

This order underscores LPC’s commitment to providing sustainable, cutting-edge solutions that resonate with clients worldwide. For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, visit https://laserphotonics.com/laser-cleaning.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Cascade Coil

Cascade Coil Drapery, Inc., headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, is a leader in research and development, engineering, manufacture, and installation of coiled wire fabric products and systems. Cascade Coil provides functional and aesthetic solutions for architectural, construction, safety, security, industrial, manufacturing, and zoological applications both large and small in scale. Cascade Coil’s culture is centered around being adaptive and striving to provide the perfect solution for each customer. The company’s woven wire fabric systems are some of the most creative and impressive solutions for designers that need to achieve light control and modulation; area or crowd control; visual freedom; security; ventilation; blast mitigation; and much more. Coiled wire fabric is a permanent, lightweight, and easy-to-install material. The fabric is flameproof, has a low life cycle cost, and is ideal for safety applications due to its superior strength, blast mitigation, and energy absorption qualities. As a low-maintenance product, coiled wire fabric finishes will not fade or darken and the material tends to shed dust. All Cascade Coil products are manufactured with the most up-to-date, efficient, and environmentally-friendly coiled wire manufacturing methods and machinery.

