Laser Photonics Expands Drilling R&D to Enter New Markets

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (“LPC”), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced the expansion of its laser drilling technology development program. This initiative, in collaboration with its subsidiary Control Micro Systems, Inc. (CMS), targets the plastic, metal and ceramic drilling technology markets.

This initiative aims to further enhance the efficiency and precision of laser drilling technology on a wide range of materials. Recognizing the demand for high-speed, reliable drilling solutions in a large number of sectors, LPC and CMS Laser are leveraging their combined expertise to advance this laser technology.

“Our expansion into new markets underscores our commitment to innovation,” said John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of LPC. “By advancing our laser drilling R&D efforts, we aim to substantially improve precision and efficiency in material processing across diverse industries.”

Laser drilling plastic parts offers precise control over hole shapes and sizes without the need for tooling changeovers. This non-contact method minimizes material damage and enhances design flexibility. CMS laser systems are well-suited for producing small and intricate components. The technology supports high-volume production in industries such as automotive, electronics and medical devices.

When it comes to laser drilling metal, CMS custom laser systems provide superior precision and accuracy when compared to alternative methods. This non-contact process reduces heat-affected zones and material damage, making it efficient for high-volume production of thin sheet metal, metal foil and micro tubing.

Another material that laser drilling systems excel at processing is ceramics. CMS systems can drill through holes or partial holes for texturing and micromachining, making them suitable for the electronics, aerospace and automotive industries. This non-contact process ensures clean and precise drilling without damaging delicate ceramic materials or generating debris or waste. Laser drilling can be used to create complex patterns and shapes with high accuracy, making it ideal for applications that require intricate designs. These advantages make laser drilling a popular choice in industries where the effective production of ceramic components is critical for achieving high-performance products. Overall, the ability of laser drilling to offer precise and reliable processing with minimal damage to ceramics makes it a valuable tool for a variety of industries.

For LPC, these drilling technologies represent a new sector of focus. Supported by CMS expertise, LPC is dedicating resources to research and development in this area as part of its broad diversification strategy. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder value and foster resilience in evolving markets. For more information, visit the LPC website at www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for marking, cutting, drilling, welding, and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each clients’ unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing custom laser systems for a wide range of industries, including solutions for slow-release tablets and counterfeit-proof pill manufacturing. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit CMS Laser, a Laser Photonics company.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

