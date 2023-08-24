Home Business Wire Laser Photonics’ DefenseTech LPC-MS Streamlines Supply Chain Management and Boosts Productivity in...
Laser Photonics' DefenseTech LPC-MS Streamlines Supply Chain Management and Boosts Productivity in the Military

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking, recently launched its DefenseTech LPC-MS as part of its military-focused product line.


“Our DefenseTech LPC-MS simplifies parts tracking and supply chain management in the military and defense industry by enabling operators to effectively mark components with scannable 2D barcodes, UID codes and more,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “We continue to develop laser systems that are compatible with meeting military standards to aid our nation’s heroes and look forward to continuing to do so as we grow as a company.”

The DefenseTech LPC-MS comes housed in a military-grade case and is a handheld fiber laser marking system that creates durable, long-lasting marks on various materials and equipment, including missiles, weapons, vehicles, aircraft parts and more. This Class IV laser ensures safety through the inclusion of numerous features, while its adaptable AC/DC power system and rugged handheld design allow it to conquer harsh conditions. Professionals in the defense and military industry can now streamline current processes while saving on costs with this cutting-edge laser technology.

For more information about the DefenseTech line of laser systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/industries/defense or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

