Business Wire

Laser Photonics’ Cutting-Edge CleanTech Is the Perfect Tool for Cleaning Jet Engine Parts

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning, announces key applications for its CleanTech laser systems.


“Corrosion and rust are easily removed with our CleanTech product which has distinguished the tech as a perfect solution to cleaning engine parts,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple applications in the aerospace and aviation industry. One key application is the technology’s ability to clean jet engine parts effectively. Corrosion is a constant issue plaguing engine parts, and CleanTech laser products are a fast and eco-friendly solution to this prevalent issue.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

