Laser Photonics’ Cutting-Edge CleanTech Is the Perfect Tool for Cleaning Jet Engine Parts

“Corrosion and rust are easily removed with our CleanTech product which has distinguished the tech as a perfect solution to cleaning engine parts,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple applications in the aerospace and aviation industry. One key application is the technology’s ability to clean jet engine parts effectively. Corrosion is a constant issue plaguing engine parts, and CleanTech laser products are a fast and eco-friendly solution to this prevalent issue.

