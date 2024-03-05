Laser Photonics Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement With Fastenal Company for Its Industrial Laser Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser cleaning systems and other material applications, has entered into a distribution agreement with the Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), the largest fastener distributor in North America and a leading distributor and provider of industrial technology and products.





“This agreement will increase our customer base and expand our distributor network while equipping the industry-leading company with the cutting-edge industrial laser solutions that its clients have been demanding,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “We look forward to building on this new relationship and working to provide world-class laser systems to an even larger audience.”

Laser Photonics will get access to the company’s global distribution network, which includes a closely aligned supplier network, robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of subject matter experts and support personnel. Another point of considerable note is that LPC will benefit from the company’s service model, which centers on approximately 3,300 locations, each supporting its local customer base, which translates to Laser Photonics getting access to one of the most robust and well-equipped distribution networks in the world.

“We have had a considerable amount of inquiries from our clients for various laser technologies, including laser cleaning solutions,” commented Troy Parkos, Regional VP of the Wisconsin area for Fastenal. “Our extensive distribution network and ability to deliver, paired with the cutting-edge technology of Laser Photonics’ makes this the ideal partnership.”

Laser Photonics joined with Fastenal in mid-January 2024. As part of this vendor agreement, the initial products that will be offered through Fastenal will include:

CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD Laser Cleaning System

CleanTech Blaster Cabinet LPC-50-CTBC Laser Cleaning System

MarkStar Handheld LPC-20-MSH Laser Engraving System

WeldTech LPC-1500-LWS Laser Welding System

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Laser training for the products offered and more

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fastenal

Fastenal provides a broad offering of industrial supplies, including fastener, safety, and metal cutting products, to manufacturing, construction, and state and local government customers through more than 3,400 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, we help our business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a “high-touch, high-tech” approach encapsulated by our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. Our local service teams are supported by 17 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling us to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges. Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

David Thierer



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



dthierer@laserphotonics.com