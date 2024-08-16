Laser Photonics Corporation Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Private Placement

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for aggregate gross cash proceeds of $3.0 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.





In connection with the private placement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 units and pre-funded units. The pre-funded units will be sold at the same purchase price as the units, less the pre-funded warrant exercise price of $0.001. Each unit and pre-funded unit will consist of one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant) and one common warrant, each exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.34 per share. The common warrant will be exercisable on the earlier of six months after issuance or shareholder approval and will expire 5.5 years from issuance.

The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about August 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent for the private placement. CM Law PLLC is serving as counsel to the Company for the private placement. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is serving as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp. for the private placement.

The securities described above are being sold in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investor, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the private placement and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and the warrants sold in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Laser Photonics Corporation has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Laser Photonics Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

