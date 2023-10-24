Laser Photonics Commences Pre-Orders for Its AI-Capable CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure

Pre-orders are anticipated to ship out for delivery in early 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that pre-orders are open for its recently launched CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, a programable and AI-capable product that eliminates safety concerns for human operators. This new offering is currently available to customers for pre-order, with initial deliveries anticipated in early 2024.









Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented: “We successfully demonstrated these new robotic capabilities for Class I enclosures at FABTECH in September. LPC remains at the forefront of innovation, and we believe this new product offering will raise the bar for laser cleaning applications and safety while reducing the total cost of ownership for the customer. Introducing robotics into the Class I enclosures further expands our technology lead and market opportunity.”

Automated environments require precise beam positioning and tight focus. The CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure is optimized for these jobs while also creating smaller power demands than handheld laser cleaning solutions and potentially eliminating safety concerns. Its programmability and AI capability allow it to serve as an additional dedicated employee capable of fulfilling multiple tasks simultaneously, including serving as a cleaning operator, quality control inspector, engineering programmer and process engineer. Several options will be available, with the most productive model being equipped with an AI module, 3D scanner and visualizer, vision system and a Class I Safety shroud or enclosure.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality products and technology innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

