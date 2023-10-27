Home Business Wire Laser Photonics’ CleanTech: The Perfect Tool for Surface Preparation Prior to Commercial...
Laser Photonics' CleanTech: The Perfect Tool for Surface Preparation Prior to Commercial Painting

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech laser systems.

“Professionals in the industrial cleaning space greatly benefit from using our laser technology to solve unique challenges that traditional methods are often unable to meet,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “CleanTech can be used on glass, ceramics, metals, concrete, plastics and much more which allows operators to remove surface coatings with minimal impact on the base material.”

Laser cleaning is a process where laser energy is focused on and absorbed by the surface of any worked-on material, resulting in the coating being vaporized with little effect on the underlying substrate. This process can be applied to various materials and is highly effective, making it the perfect tool for surface preparation and coating removal prior to the application of paint or any other coatings in commercial and industrial settings.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco- friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

