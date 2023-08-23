Home Business Wire Laser Photonics' CleanTech: The Perfect Tool for Automotive Chassis Restoration
Business Wire

Laser Photonics’ CleanTech: The Perfect Tool for Automotive Chassis Restoration

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its laser cleaning system.

“Our laser cleaning technology has multiple applications during car restoration, with one being corrosion removal on the chassis,” said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics.

The body of a car is often removed from the chassis during car restoration so that workers can efficiently remove rust from that segment of the vehicle’s frame. With laser cleaning, operators can quickly complete this task, preparing the surface for any coating. The eco-friendly technology is an ideal alternative to traditional methods like sandblasting, which often leads to more time spent on projects and higher costs.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Contacts

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

Fluid Quip Technologies’ DCO Technology™ Achieving Record Distillers Corn Oil Yields at Ace Ethanol

Business Wire Business Wire -
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT) is pleased to announce that its patented Distillers Corn Oil (DCO) Technology™...
Continua a leggere

Gryphon Fund Group Selects QUODD’s Universe+ Market Data Platform in Order to Deliver More Services at Scale to Their Asset Servicing Clients

Business Wire Business Wire -
JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD, a comprehensive market data on demand provider for the global financial services industry and a...
Continua a leggere

SecureAuth Announces New Channel Partnerships with IDMWORKS and Opkalla

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategic Partnerships to Drive Further Market Expansion of SecureAuth’s Arculix, a Passwordless Continuous Authentication SolutionIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arculix--SecureAuth, a leader...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php