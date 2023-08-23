Laser Photonics’ CleanTech: The Perfect Tool for Automotive Chassis Restoration

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its laser cleaning system.

“Our laser cleaning technology has multiple applications during car restoration, with one being corrosion removal on the chassis,” said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics.

The body of a car is often removed from the chassis during car restoration so that workers can efficiently remove rust from that segment of the vehicle’s frame. With laser cleaning, operators can quickly complete this task, preparing the surface for any coating. The eco-friendly technology is an ideal alternative to traditional methods like sandblasting, which often leads to more time spent on projects and higher costs.

