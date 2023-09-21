Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Streamlines Engine Cleaning During Car Restorations

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech systems.

“Our laser cleaning systems can be used when rebuilding an automotive engine to instantly remove years of rust, grease, oil and carbon buildup without causing damage to the cleaned parts,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.

CleanTech laser cleaning technology is eco-friendly and excels at cleaning car engines and parts during the restoration process. By utilizing laser cleaning during rebuilding, professionals are able to quickly clean a car engine so that it is ready for coating applications or assembly. This non-contact technology works by vaporizing contaminants like grease, oil and corrosion from the area it is targeting, without affecting the underlying surface.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

Contacts

David Thierer



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



dthierer@laserphotonics.com