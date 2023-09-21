Home Business Wire Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Streamlines Engine Cleaning During Car Restorations
Business Wire

Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Streamlines Engine Cleaning During Car Restorations

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech systems.

“Our laser cleaning systems can be used when rebuilding an automotive engine to instantly remove years of rust, grease, oil and carbon buildup without causing damage to the cleaned parts,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.

CleanTech laser cleaning technology is eco-friendly and excels at cleaning car engines and parts during the restoration process. By utilizing laser cleaning during rebuilding, professionals are able to quickly clean a car engine so that it is ready for coating applications or assembly. This non-contact technology works by vaporizing contaminants like grease, oil and corrosion from the area it is targeting, without affecting the underlying surface.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

Contacts

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

Sterling Trading Tech’s Global Risk & Margin System Evolves to Meet Volatility and Regulation, Industry Veteran Brian Saldeen Leads Effort

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RaaS--Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of trading technology including a proprietary order management system, a risk...
Continua a leggere

WiSA Technologies Announces 3-Channel Output Support for its WiSA E Receiver Module

Business Wire Business Wire -
New module lowers the cost of Atmos-based soundbars and minimizes the number of speakers required for true immersive audioBEAVERTON,...
Continua a leggere

Leading Global Commercial Real Estate Companies Representing Over $200B in AUM Rely on Near Intelligence for Real Estate Analytics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading global commercial real estate companies, representing $87B in annual revenue, turn to Near for CRE operational insightsPASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php