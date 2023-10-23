Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Laser Cleaning System Streamlines Graffiti Removal in Cities

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key function for its CleanTech laser systems.

“Graffiti is usually cleaned using methods that involve chemicals or pressure washing, which are often costly and take too much time,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “With laser technology, operators can rapidly heat up graffiti paint, which causes it to vaporize without damaging the underlying surface. Laser technology allows operators to clean graffiti from a wide range of surfaces and material that would be damaged with traditional cleaning processes.”

Laser Photonics technology is eco-friendly and operator-safe. Applications include rust removal, coating removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques due to its cost-effective, time-efficient and easy-to-use nature.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology manufactured by Laser Photonics is eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more.

